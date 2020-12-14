MzVee shows Sarkodie a little of her bad girl moves during a video shoot

The beautiful and charming songstress, MzVee really put on her bad girl moves during her video shoot with rapper Sarkodie.

After a very long break from the music scene which really affected her music career, MzVee has done very well in her comeback mission so far, shooting videos and ticking the right boxes.



The songstress was on set shooting a music video for one of her songs, Balance, which features Sarkodie on her Invincible album.



It was during this video shoot that MzVee showed Sarkodie a little of her bad girl side as she gave him a proper waist grind.

The connection between the two on set was magical making expectations high for the music video by fans.



