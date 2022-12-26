0
Mzbel celebrates her 43rd birthday with new photos

Mzbel Sjhfsd Singer Mzbel

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known chiefly as Mzbel, marked her 43rd birthday on December 26, 2022.

The '16 Years' singer took to her social media platforms to declare how grateful she was for the gift of life.

Adorned in a green and gold kente playsuit, Mzbel gave her best poses in her birthday photos.

The photos, which have attracted several wishes from fans on social media, read: "God has given me another year to live, to laugh, to learn and to love and that is the best thing I could ever receive. Happy Birthday to me!"

Mzbel made headlines this year for the release of her much-anticipated single titled 'Asibolanga' which became a street anthem.

Check out the photos below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
