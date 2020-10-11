Mzbel drags Afia Schwarzenegger before Ga Traditional Court for lying

Songstress Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger were once good friends

Songstress Mzbel says she has reported Afia Schwarzenegger to the Ga Traditional Council and expects that she will be summoned soon.

According to her, she is tired of the lies told about her by Afia Schwarzenegger and expects the traditional court to deal with the issue.



According to her, she chose the traditional court because there, no lie can be told considering the fact that the gods will be at work while the case is ongoing.



She believes that from there, Afia Schwarzenegger will let her name rest so that she can have her peace of mind.

“Afia Schwarzenegger upon the slightest opportunity she gets wants to tarnish my name. She slanders me on radio and even on her social media pages. I’ve reported the case to the Traditional court and it is expected that she will be summoned. I chose the traditional court because for there you cannot lie because you will have to swear,” she said on UTV.



It would be recalled that Afia Schwarzenegger last week in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM disclosed that Mzbel slept with her boyfriend and that ended their friendship.



However, Mzbel in a rebuttal in a Facebook live video stream denied the allegations leveled against her and insisted that Afia Schwarzenegger does not like classy men and she can never sleep with the dirty things that sleep with Afia.