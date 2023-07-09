0
Mzbel finally discloses her marital status to public

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Mzbel, disclosed her marital status after sparking speculation by flaunting a ring to netizens for some time.

During her appearance on the United Showbiz Show, the multi-talented artiste and entrepreneur disclosed that she had undergone traditional marriage rites.

However, she clarified that she chose to keep the ceremony private and not make it a public affair.

Mzbel explained her decision, stating, "I am engaged, but I am not married. The type of engagement I had was not open to the public. It was private."

This revelation comes after Mzbel was seen wearing a ring, leading to speculation about her marital status.

Fans and followers had been curious to know if the artiste had tied the knot or if the ring had a different significance.

However, she chose to address the rumours and put the speculation to rest by clarifying her situation during her appearance on the popular television show.

ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
