Mzbel finally reveals the secret behind her youthful looks

Musician Mzbel

“16 years” hitmaker and singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has disclosed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast the secret behind her forever young and evergreen looks despite her advancing age.

“There is no secret to my forever young outlook I’m just lucky to have a very small body,” she said on the Kastle Drive show monitored by MyNewsGh.com



MzbeL told Amansan Krakye “I’m a bit skinny and besides I don’t like food too much so I have reduced the portion of food I eat drastically.



“Most of the time because of the businesses that I operate I normally move about a lot so it’s a way of exercising,” she added on Kastle FM.

Speaking on the Kastle Drive show, Mzbel insisted that her secret to having a young outlook is due to her skinny body, doing regular exercise and not eating too much food.



“So it’s the form of exercise and the food that I eat and luckily I’m very skinny so I try my best to stay healthy, young just like you’re saying,” she explained.



“When I go to the restaurant, I stand on my feet to see exactly what’s happening at the bar and outside and it’s the same when I visit the playground as well,” she concluded.