Entertainment

Mzbel hints of buying her next baby instead of giving birth

Hiplife musician Mzbel

Musician, Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has said she will never get pregnant again and is willing to buy a baby.

According to her, she cannot go through the pain women go through during pregnancy so she will rather invest in buying a baby.



Mzbel made this known when she was engaging her followers in a Facebook Livestream.



“Me I can’t go through that again. For me my next child I am going to the market to buy it. Even my son has been asking me when I will be going to buy my his sister. I need a two months old baby,” she said.

She said she will continue to engage in sexual activities just for the fun of it but will never get pregnant again in her life time.



Mzbel indicated that any individual who sells his/her child to her will never regret the decision because she “will do you good”.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.