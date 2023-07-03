16
Mzbel hosts traditional outdooring ceremony for her newborn girl

Mzbel New Baby.png Mzbel and her daughter Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician Belinda Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, has celebrated the arrival of her newborn baby girl with a heartfelt and intimate outdooring ceremony on Sunday, July 2, 2023. In a departure from the conventional christening rituals, Mzbel opted for a traditional Ga naming ceremony known as kpodziemo.

During the event, Mzbel radiated elegance in an exquisite all-white ensemble, symbolizing purity. The ambiance was further enhanced by the presence of men dressed as 'wulomei' (priests), who provided a protective and guiding presence for Mzbel and her baby according to a report filed by myjoyonline.com

The celebration showcased Mzbel's deep connection to her Ga roots and her desire to honor and embrace the traditions passed down through generations.

In accordance with the customs, Mzbel bestowed the name Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa on her daughter. This name holds special significance and reflects the cultural values and aspirations that Mzbel wishes for her child.

The outdooring ceremony provided Mzbel and her loved ones with an opportunity to come together, express gratitude, and invoke positive energies for the well-being and future of the newborn.

