Mzbel in tears as mother of her adopted son takes him away from her

It was a birthday meant to bring the best and bubbly side of her but that was not the case this time around as songstress and entrepreneur, Mzbel has shared how hurt and pains she is experiencing as a result of how her adopted son “John” has left her home with no hesitation when his biological mother came for him.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, a teary and emotional Mzbel revealed that on the 15th December, 2020 her beloved John whom she has spent so much on and cared for unconditionally has gone back to Chorkor in Accra.



In the narrative given, Mzbel recounted how ungrateful some people could be, she said John whom she adopted at the age of 3 and now 19 years waiting to start level 100 university education next year now wants his freedom and play around hence his decision to leave her home.



The songstress advised young ladies to keep their children when they find themselves pregnant and not to have second thoughts of waiting for the right time before giving birth because that supposed right time does not exist.

She was however grateful to God for her own biological child whom she even said but for a friend who frightened her at the time she was pregnant to keep him she would have been childless by now and that could have been suicidal for her.



Watch video below:



