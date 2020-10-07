Mzbel invokes curses on Afia Schwarzenegger's ‘Blanket man’

Afia Schwarzenegger's boyfriend claimed he slept with Mzbel

Songstress Mzbel has sent a word of caution to Mallet the man popularly known as the Blanket man to as a matter of urgency publicly apologise and set the records straight about his relationship with her.

Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said she severed ties with Mzbel because she slept with her boyfriend.



She said her former ally betrayed her and she thought she could not trust her anymore.



But in a live video streaming session, Mzbel has denied the various allegations leveled against her by Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger deals with cheap men who are way below her class and therefore is very shocked that she will make such damning allegations against her.



She, therefore, used the opportunity to call on Blanket Man to publicly apologize and set the records straight.



“I call on Mallet to publicly apologize and set the records straight. He should let the world know that I never slept with him. I mean how can I sleep with Mallet? What does he have to warrant me to sleep with him? If he doesn’t publicly set records straight, I will summon him to the Chief Palace and I will curse him. Meanwhile, If I’m lying that I never had anything to do with him, the gods should kill me in my sleep,” she said.