Mzbel is blackmailing a flagbearer of a political party – Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known popularly in Showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger, has alleged that popular musician Mzbel, is blackmailing a certain flagbearer of a political party in Ghana.

“Be a woman and say 'fi'. Come n tell the world the flagbearer you are blackmailing before I do,” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Facebook timeline, referencing Mzbel.



This allegation comes only a few weeks after actress Tracey Boakye claimed to have snatched Mzbel's boyfriend, and now has a child by him.



Afia Schwarzenegger in the post stated further that the Mzbel's once begged her to sleep with Kofi Amoabeng, the former boss of UT Bank. Afia Schwarzenegger then challenged Mzbel to curse her [Afia] with Antoa, to prove that she [Schwarzenegger] has told a lie.



“You remember begging me to sleep with Kofi Amoabeng because that is the only way he will feed your bastard son? Curse me with Antoa if I am lying!!!! Kwasia we were sitting at Rockstones office…You know why I rejected that …you stink, I can't sleep with anything that sleeps with you...Rape Ambassador...kwasia gyimiiiiii”



Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel who were once water-tight friends fell apart in 2018 and have since been exchanging and trading insults at each other.



Mzbel has often spoken about her failed relationship with Afia Schwarzenegger and stated that she will love the TV host from afar.

Though Afia "Schwar" initially decided not to talk about her failed friendship with the singer, she has recently opened up on the issue when she spoke with Accra based Neat FM on October 2.



Schwar alleged that Mzbel betrayed her by sleeping with her boyfriend and that even though she, Schwar, forgave Mzbel' the first time, the latter repeated that treacherous act.



“Mzbel slept with my boyfriend and when I confronted her about how she got my boyfriend’s number, she started crying.



"The first time she slept with my boyfriend, she came crying with an apology at Selly Galley’s wedding but I had to move on when she did it for the second time,” Afia Schwarzenegger made the statement in the Twi language.



