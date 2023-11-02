Mzbel issues strong warning after controversial remarks by her son

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel

Ghanaian musician cum entrepreneur, Mzbel, has cautioned members of the public who are consistently criticizing and making disparaging comments about her due to her son's utterances in an interview recently.

This comes after Mzbel’s son, Kwame Adepa also known as Okomfo Black in an interview shared on social media claimed that he does not believe in the existence of God and Jesus Christ because it is his mother who caters for him.



She indicated that persons who are aggrieved with her son's remarks can spew insults on their social media pages rather than her own because she is not comfortable with the act.



The musician cum entrepreneur warned that if people continue to direct their insults and anger at her on her social media platforms, she would block them to curtail the situation.



Mzbel posted a photo on her Instagram page with the message, “I am not complaining that parents are advising their children to stay away from my son oo tom! In fact, we are happy!”



Beneath the post, she wrote, “Choices! Share your anger, insults, and disappointments on your pages or I will start blocking…”



Following the interview, Mzbel reaffirmed her son’s claims and said that they don’t believe in the existence of the Almighty God and urged critics to spend time with God and question Him.

The remark did not sit well with some individuals who then directed their anger and insults at her on social media.



