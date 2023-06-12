0
Mzbel never defended me when I was attacked - Tonardo painfully recounts

Mzbel And Tonardo New.png Popular Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has made headlines with revelations about his deteriorating relationship with his best friend, Mzbel.

Addressing his strained relationship with the singer, Tornado shared a specific incident that sparked their fallout.

According to him, Mzbel’s claims that she pays for every single love she receives, hurt him so badly and subjected him to public attacks.

He added that Mzbel never defended him when the attacks intensified.

“When she granted the interview and said she pays for all the love she receives from friends, Ghanaians attacked me because they thought she was referring to me. I was expecting her to defend me but she remained silent. When I asked her, she said she hasn’t heard people insulting me,” he stated.

Tonardo added that after confrontations, Mzbel recorded a video in an attempt to clear his name but it was too late.

“She later came out to post a video in an attempt to clear my name but there was no need because the harm has already been done. It was like months after,” he added.

Reacting further to the development and past occurrences, Nana Tonardo concluded that he hasn’t been lucky with friends.

“I think I am not lucky with friends because I am a very honest and loyal person,” he expressed.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
