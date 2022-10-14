Mzbel postpones release of Asibolanga

Mzbel postpones new single release

Ghanaian female vocalist, Mzbel has disappointed many music fans who looked forward to her new single, ‘Asibolanga’ indicating that she was looking out for her safety.

According to the artiste, in a Facebook post she shared on October 14, 2022, she has been ordered to make some changes to her song which her team and herself were working tirelessly to get done.



“Sorry Mzbelievers #ASIBOLANGA my new single can't be released today due to some unfortunate situation beyond our control…We've been ordered to do a few things to the song so my team and I are working on getting it done asap!



“Will let u know the next release date when all is confirmed. Thanks for the love and support. I'm humbled. Wish I can explain what is really going on but safety first,” she shared.



Mzbel's apology comes after netizens woke up on October 6, 2022, to a post ridiculing her nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, in an Amapiano-inspired tune.

She dedicated the song to Nana Tornado’s patrons while requesting a graphic designer to properly design a cover for her.



Four hours after the short tune was released on her Instagram and Facebook, it garnered over a thousand comments and 45,000 views on her various social media handles.







ADA/DA