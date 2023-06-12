Mzbel puts baby bump on display in fashionable outfit

Mzbel shows off baby bump

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has again taken to social media to share a series of images proudly showcasing her baby bump, confirming that she is indeed expecting a child.

In an Instagram post shared on June 12, 2023, Mzbel is featured dressed in a stylish pink three-piece outfit, comprising a pink jacket, a tube top, and pink shorts.



With her natural hair elegantly tied up in a ponytail, Mzbel completed her look with a pair of fashionable heels and pink sunglasses.



Her flawless makeup added a touch of radiance as she confidently posed for the camera, capturing her excitement and anticipation.



Following her pregnancy announcement, Mzbel has been receiving congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and netizens alike, expressing their joy and well wishes for the expectant mother.



In some social media reactions, a user said, “Chai pepper them???? we are your ground Ohemaa so walk on us! Congrats once again!???????????? Lord do this for everyone crying in their closets, for it’s a joy to behold a newborn baby.”

Another added, “It’s been almost 5 minutes watching this post and all I have been saying is awwww awwww awwwww awwww like awwwww.”



“Thank God it's not a prank ????… congratulations ???????? ????????????????on your bundle of blessing ❤️❤️omg I’m in awe,” another user said after seeing her revealing belly.

























ADA/WA