Mzbel reveals her son is being shunned in school over his beliefs

Ghanaian Songstress, Mzbel

Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel, has suggested that her son, formerly known as Kwame Adepa but now referred to as Okomfo Black, is facing isolation at school due to his recent comments about the existence of God.

This follows a viral interview making rounds on social media in which Okomfo Black made statements indicating that he didn’t believe in the existence of an almighty creator.



Following that, a Facebook post by a user named Voice mentioned that some Christian parents might advise their children not to befriend Mzbel's son after his interview.



“After the spectacular and ear-catching interview of #okomfoblack, at his age and the in-depth knowledge he has about our ancestors, at school and his neighborhood, I know the African Ghanaian Christians will start advising their children never to make him their friend, but the good thing is that the gods and the ancestors got your back always champion.” he posted.



In reaction, Mzbel shared a copy of the post with the caption, "Yes, it's already happening at his school”.



Background



In the interview, 10-year-old Okomfo Black expressed unconventional views about God, "I never got to see God as my father or mother. The only person who cares for me is my mother," he said.

According to Okomfo Black, God doesn't even do anything for him, unlike his mother. "She buys my clothes, she buys my food, she pays my fees. She does everything, God doesn't do anything for me," he said.



The interview resulted in a backlash against Mzbel about her parenting standards and allowing her children to grant interviews about sensitive topics.



In defense of her son, Mzbel, in an Instagram post, explained their perspective that everything with life is considered a god, emphasizing the importance of honoring their ancestors.



“YES! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God, because we know that everything or anything that has life no matter how big or small is a God, that is why when we pour libation (Pray) we acknowledge and honour all those energies (God). Our ancestors are dead but their blood and spirit runs through us, we are their DNA so we honour them too,” she wrote.



ID/SARA



