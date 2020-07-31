Entertainment

Mzbel runs to Akuapem Poloo for twerking lessons

Mzbel posted the video on Instagram

Ghana is a very interesting country with people like Akuapem Poloo, AY Poyoo, Patapaa, and several funny personalities.

The queen of twerking, Akuapem Poloo, has reduced her energy on social media after she was bashed by the masses for going completely nude in front of her son on his birthday.



According to sources close to her, she nearly got depressed following the intensity of the issue and the government institutions involved.



In a most recent post by Mzbel on Instagram, she claimed to have gone to Akuapem Poloo the twerk queen for lessons and that she was able to grasp it very fast.

Well, it’s not surprising at all, people need upgrades in some aspects of their lives making Mzbel opt for the same by trying to be a good twerker like her ex-bestie Afia Schwar.



Check out her post below:





