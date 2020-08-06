Entertainment

Mzbel subtly replies Tracey Boakye after their banter

Hip life artiste, Mzbel

Hip life act and entrepreneur, Mzbel has dropped an early morning hot shade to actress Tracey Boakye who she has been going back and forth with since yesterday.

The two the whole of yesterday kept dissing each other in a live video with Tracey Boakye claiming Mzbel couldn’t get much from the sugar daddy they are both chasing, unlike her that got a house and many other things.



MzBel also replied with video teasing and laughing at the actress that she uses blackmail and fights to take things from the said man and put her house on display in the process.



This morning, Mzbel has dropped another hot shade to the actress and even a curse somewhere in there as she said may those who mock old age not live to experience the joy and beauty that comes with it.

She wrote, “Sending much love to every home with kids that have been broken by selfish, greedy and unintelligent side chicks… May the good Lord they preach about and claim they serve continue to make them blow their own cover foolishly! And to those who make mockery of old age, May u not live to experience the joy and beauty of it”



Below is the post;





