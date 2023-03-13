Mzbel taunts Afia Schwarzenegger with a caricature image over alleged use of filters

Mzbel and Afia ignite feud

The long-standing feud between two popular Ghanaian musicians, Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger, appears to be far from over.

Mzbel recently took to her Instagram account to share a caricature image of Afia Schwarzenegger, mocking her alleged reliance on filters to enhance her appearance.



Mzbel's post came after Afia Schwarzenegger made derogatory remarks about her on Zionfelix’s show on YouTube, in which she criticized a song that Mzbel had composed for her, titled "Asibolanga."



The altercation then escalated to personal attacks on physical appearance, with Mzbel insinuating that Afia Schwarzenegger lacked confidence in her natural beauty and needed filters to look good.



The shared caricature image portrays Afia Schwarzenegger with exaggerated facial features such as a prominent nose, a big mouth, and large ears.



Mzbel's post also included a caption in which she insulted Afia Schwarzenegger, referring to her as an "ugly midget" and suggesting that makeup and filters could not change her natural appearance.

“Hiding behind makeup, wigs, and ad filter to respond to me will not change the fact that u are an ugly midget. WE CAN ALL MAKEUP, MAKEUP BUT CAN WE ALL COME LIVE WITHOUT MAKEUP?! Maybe u should eat makeup so u can try being pretty on the inside. Fufu funu I'm done with u till u can face me all natural with no filter,” she shared on March 12, 2023.









ADA/BB