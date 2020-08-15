Entertainment

Mzbel threatens to show vagina on Peace FM to prove she has no grey hair

Hip life artiste, Mzbel

In an attempt to prove that allegations of her having greyed pubic hairs are false, musician Mzbel almost stripped naked in the studio of Peace FM.

In one of many videos in which she attacked Mzbel, actress Tracy Boakye alleged that the ‘papa no’ at the centre of their beef had lamented that Mzbel had grey hair all over her body.



She claimed that the ‘invisible man’ said he was disgusted by what he saw and vowed not to engage the musician again.



Peace FM’s entertainment review show hosted Mzbel to get her reactions to some of the allegations levelled against her.



Mzbel who rose to fame after releasing a song titled ‘sixteen years’ debunked all the allegations including the one about former President Mahama being the ‘Papa No’.

Kwasi Aboagye, the host of the show asked her prove that contrary to Tracy Boakye’s claim, she has not grown grey hair.



She was initially hesitant to show any of her hairs but upon the host’s persistence removed her scarf which showed that the hair on her head was black and not grey.



Kwasi Aboagye further asked her to prove that there is no grey hair on her vagina.



Mzbel responded by unzipping her tight jeans shorts but was asked by the host and his panellists to stop which she obliged.

