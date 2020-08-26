Entertainment

Mzbel yet to be charged – Lawyer

Musician Mzbel

Lawyer for musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, known in showbiz circles as Mzbel has said his client is yet to be charged after she was arrested and granted bail by the police on Monday, August 24th.

According to Lawyer James Appiah Duker, his client was only asked to report to the Police Headquarters a day after.



He said his client was in a good mood and was going to report to the police CID as has been requested.



Speaking to Zionfelix, the Lawyer James Appiah Duker, expressed shock as to how the news went viral the way it did because they were asked to hand over their phones to prevent the story from going viral.



"I am really surprised that the story ended up in the media because we were asked to hand over our phones, but she is in [a] good mood, I have spoken to her this morning and she has been asked to come back to the Police at 12 O'clock this afternoon and hopefully, she is going to be there with one of her lawyers. The Police have themselves indicated that they didn't even want the lawyers to be there."

Earlier in the day, Public Relations Officer of the Police CID explained the circumstances that led to the arrest of Mzbel on Neat FM’s Ghana Montie.



According to DSP Obeng, Stacy Amoateng, wife of Okyeame Quophy of the defunct Akyeame fame, officially petitioned the Director of CID to investigate allegations made by the musician when she granted an interview and claimed that she was told she (Stacy) has HIV.



DSP Obeng said Mzbel was cautioned for Publication of false news under Section 208 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, whiles the police continue with their investigations.

