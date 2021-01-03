Mzvee shows off her swimming skills in a new video

Sun, 3 Jan 2021 Source: GH Base
Mzvee’s credentials and pedigree as an artiste is unquestionable.
She used to be a serial hitmaker before she parted ways with Richie’s Lynx Entertainment Records.
The award-winning dancehall artiste shared on her Instagram platform a video depicting how well she can swim.
Watch the video below:
