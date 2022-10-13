NAM1 deserves a statue for elevating artistes under his label - Bulldog

Founder of Zylofon Music, NAM1

Talent manager and CEO of Bullhause Entertainment, Bulldog, has paid tribute to embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, for his contribution to the brand development of some top Ghanaian artistes who were signed under his record label.

Through Zylofon Music, NAM1 improved the lives of his artistes by securing homes, vehicles, and better chances for them in terms of music production as part of their contracts.



Although he had his shortfalls, Bulldog, an ardent critic of NAM1, has said that a statue must be erected in honour of the man who first gave the likes of Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar, and Shatta Wale, a feel of an international standard record label.



Without mincing words, he said: "NAM1 deserves a statue in this country for what he did for our entertainment space."



Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM with Da Don on October 12, he said: "In this country, no record had come like Zylofon Music and clearly the evidence is there for everybody to see. NAM1 came in a bought houses for every single artiste that had been signed. He bought cars for every single artiste that had been signed. He gave them money into their pockets."

The defunct record label, Zylofon Music, formerly signed Shatta Wale, Becca, Joyce Blessing, Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar, among others.



It collapsed when its CEO, NAM1 went down over the Menzgold scandal which rocked the nation back in 2018.







OPD/BOG