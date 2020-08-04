NAM1 has been refused Dubai visa twice hence MenzGold payment delay- Blakk Rasta

Click for Market Deals →
Radio broadcaster, Blakk Rasta, says Nana Appiah Mensah has been refused visa to the United Arab Emirates.
In an interview with Dr. Cann of Happy FM, Blakk Rasta who works at NAM1’s Zylofon FM said his boss is doing everything to pay the MenzGold customers.
He revealed that payment isn’t going on so fast because the MenzGold CEO has been refused visa to Dubai where he won a court case for $42m.
According to Blakk Rasta because his boss can’t be in Dubai himself, it is impossible to get all the money because he has to pay 3rd party fighting for the money on his behalf.
