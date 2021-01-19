NEA opens nominations for 2021 edition

Celebrities Charity Development (CECHADEV) Foundation, Organizers of the most prestigious Northern-Ghana Entertainment Awards(NEA) have opened nominations for entertainers in the five (5) northern regions of Ghana.

The 6th edition of the most patronized awards scheme in Northern Ghana was on Thursday, January 14, 2021 launched at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale. It was launched alongside with the 2nd edition of Youth in Creative Arts Conference (YiCA).



Addressing stakeholders at the launch, the Executive Director of CECHADEV Foundation and Board Chairman of NEAAwardsGhana Mr. Abdul-Latif Alhassan recounted the birth of the Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards and called for collaborative efforts from stakeholders to strengthen the 6th edition of the most successful awards scheme in northern Ghana. He added it was worth celebrating northern entertainers who have tremendously performed better in the year under review.



“After 5 consistent years of celebrating northern entertainers, we last year introduced the Youth in Creative Arts Conference (YiCA) with the aim of empowering the industry people with more insightful knowledge on how to monetize their creative works and create synergies that will impact positively on their individual brands and holistically grow the creative arts industry across Northern Ghana and beyond".



The Youth in Creative Arts Conference has become the major gathering of all stakeholders in the creative arts industry of musicians, filmmakers, producers, managers, directors, performers, sportsmen and women, the media, DJs, Radio and TV stations as well as presenters across the 5 northern regions of Ghana. Speakers at this year’s conference included, the CEO of OBL Studios, Mr. Leonard, Executive Director of SWIDA, Hajia Sagito Alima, Head of Programmes at the National Youth Authority, Mr. Amin and the Regional Director of the Center for National Culture.

The Public Relations Director for the NEA awards, Mr. Abubakari Sadiq Sulemana disclosed that entertainers who wished to file for nomination should log on to www.neaawardsghana.com to file online or download the nomination form there. Adding, the deadline for filing for nominations is February 15th, 2021.







Mr. Abubakari lamented on the lack of interest by the corporative organizations in the north to sponsor meaningful entertainment events in the area and however called for a change in the status quo.





