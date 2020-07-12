Tabloid News

NET2 TV presenter ‘exposes’ fake prophets

Kwaku Annan, the host of NET2 TV’s 'The Seat' show has claimed that some prophets, as part of their machinations in getting information about vulnerable people who throng their premises for miracles, position their junior pastors at vantage areas of the church to engage them in a conversation before service begins.

Information sought, according to him, includes names of the visitors, profession, residence, and in some cases marital status. The answers given to them, he claimed, are subsequently communicated to the head pastor who strategically uses them to his advantage.



Speaking on Okay FM, Kwaku Annan alleged that “some of the so-called prophets have no power. They play with the minds of the people. This is the kind of psychology some of these pastors have been operating with for far too long.”



“As soon as you step foot there, they take your details. While service is ongoing, the prophet will mention a name, mention where the fellow works, where he/she stays as if it is a revelation from God, and ask that whoever the description fits steps forward.”



He disclosed that their team led by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, will soon release the greatest of all exposés to ever hit the African continent.

According to Mr. Annan, men of God in Africa, particularly Ghana who portray themselves as ‘untouchable’ should watch out because all their evil deeds will soon be brought to light.



He established that Ghanaians will be surprised to see many respectable and dignified pastors, footballers, politicians, musicians in Ghana and Africa plunged in the said disclosure.



“Let’s all brace ourselves for the greatest exposé to ever happen. Some great and dirty secrets are about to be revealed. The whole of Ghana and Africa will shake. That day you will call me out of shock. Africa and other parts of the world will shake. Your so-called respectable men of God, footballers, musicians, politicians are about to be exposed,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese in local dialect Asante Twi.





