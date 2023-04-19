NPA denies knowledge of compensation paid to Fameye for an adulterated fuel incident

Ghanaian musician, Fameye

In the wake of an incident of adulterated fuel at a fuel station and a reported compensation, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana's petroleum regulatory body, has said it is not aware of compensation being paid to Fameye.

During an interview with TV3 New Day on April 18, Fameye claimed he was given GH¢25,000 as compensation by a fuel station he refused to name after his car was filled with water-intense fuel.



"I was compensated with something small, GH¢25,000. My car is a very expensive car. Honda Pilot, touring,” he told Berla in a discussion on TV3’s New Day.



The NPA, however, says it is not aware.



“The NPA is not aware of any compensation paid to Fameye, till date, Fameye is yet to disclose the fuel station that sold fuel laced with water to him,” it posted on their official Twitter account.



On March 16, 2023, Fameye shared a 'heartbreaking' experience he had while filling up his car's fuel tank.

The artist took to Twitter to express his frustration after he was allegedly sold fuel mixed with water by a fuel station attendant, resulting in extensive damage to his Honda Pilot Touring 2019 model car.



In the tweet that went viral, Fameye recounted how he had purchased fuel for ¢700 at a fuel station, only to discover that his car was not functioning properly after driving for a short distance.



Upon further investigation, he discovered that the fuel he had purchased was mixed with water, which caused significant damage to the car's engine.



