Entertainment

NPP MP called 'Nana' built my Spintex mansion - Joyce Dzidzor

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, former HIV/AIDs ambassador

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has disclosed that she owns a mansion in Spintex, Accra, and says it was sponsored by a Member of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party. The former HIV/AIDs ambassador is back to clear allegations on an old publication where she claimed she had a romantic affair with former President Mahama.

According to her, she has nothing to do with the NDC presidential candidate and warned that NPP supporters who are re-circulating the article on social media should put an end to it.



In a Facebook live video, she disclosed that she owns a mansion in Spintex and it was sponsored by an NPP MP known as ‘Nana’.



While she refused to mention his full name, she revealed a bedroom marathon she once had with the said MP.

She added that she has turned over a new leaf and asked God for forgiveness.



Watch the full video below.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.