NPP Primaries: Afia Schwarzenegger declares support for Dr. Bawumia

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, it has become a heated debate in the public domain as to which candidate stands the chance of triumphing in the primaries.

Some celebrities in the country have been sharing their opinions and choices with the flagbearer hopefuls of the NPP primaries as their support contributes to the success of the elections.



Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has made known to the public her favorite candidate among the NPP flagbearer aspirants.



The media personality has officially declared her support for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the candidate she supports among the NPP flagbearer aspirants.



She warned her social media followers to desist from attacking her over the post because she decides what to do with her page.



In a post shared on her Instagram page on November 2, 2023, it has Dr. Bawumia’s flyer for the NPP Primaries elections which had him in his all-white outfit with ‘Vote number 2’ boldly written on it.



“2 sure!!!!! Don’t come and tell me what to do with MY page!!!!!” she wrote under the post.

The NPP primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.



The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie







