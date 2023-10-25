NPP Primaries: 'I will support him till thy kingdom come' - Great Ampong endorses Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian gospel musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong popularly known as Great Ampong has declared his support for flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong ahead of the NPP primaries.

The gospel musician indicated that he will continue to support Kennedy Agyapong irrespective of the outcome of the NPP primaries which is highly competitive.



He opined that Kennedy Agyapong’s honesty and boldness as a politician were a major reason why he declared his support for him because he can instill discipline in the country.



Great Ampong stated that Kennedy Agyapong would be the best person to redeem the country from the woes citizens are grappling with.



He however stressed that Kennedy Agyapong would not tolerate corruption under his watch as president if elected.



“I am for Ken [Kennedy Agyapong] forever. I will support him till thy kingdom come. Whether he wins or not, I will continue to support him because he is someone who speaks the truth. God works with the truth so how will the country prosper if we refuse to speak the truth?” he said in a video shared on his social media platform.

Great Ampong went further to criticize the judiciary for the lack of transparency and fairness in their rulings.



“People are in their homes crying because there is no justice in the country. The moment you speak the truth they tag you as arrogant and say all sorts of things about you.



"So if you are a poor person and you die in an accident, and your family wants to seek justice at the court, they should forget it because it won’t happen. We can go for all the loans to help fix the economy but if we don’t get honest leaders, the nation will continue to suffer,” said Great Ampong.



NPP's primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.



The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.

