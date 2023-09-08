NPP cannot break the 8 even if they bring ‘God’ as flagbearer – Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot win the 2024 general elections to break the usual eight-year jinx in office no matter what.

He noted that the mismanagement of the economy by the incumbent NPP government is a clear indication that Ghanaians would not give them a third term in office.



The outspoken radio personality made these remarks in light of the internal wrangling NPP is battling with after the party conducted the Super Delegates Conference which has seen Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the flagbearer race over claims of intimidation.



Speaking on the UrbandBlend show on 3FM on September 8, 2023, Blakk Rasta rebuked the Akufo-Addo-led government for failing to deliver to the satisfaction of Ghanaians and stated that there is no way the NPP can break the eight (8) as it is claiming.



“It is not only Dr. Bawumia who will not be able to break the eight (8). No member of the NPP can break any 8. Even if they [NPP] bring God, who is an NPP member.



"That is, if God is an MPP member and they bring him, there's no way they can break the 8,” he said.

The Ghanaian musician further indicated that he would be absolutely astonished if the Ghanaians vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their third term in government because it would be an insult to the intelligence of the people.



“It [if NPP retains power in the 2024 elections] will be an insult to all Ghanaians,” Blakk Rasta added.



BS/BB



