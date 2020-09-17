Entertainment

NPP gave us GH¢310,000 but Matilda gave me only GH¢2,000 – Mama Kali

Money has a tendency to ruin relationships if not handled well. Money, as the Bible says, the love for it is the root of all evil.

The relationship between Kumawood actresses, Matilda Asare and Ama Boahemaa aka Mama Kali is not the same because of money.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Mama Kali revealed how Matilda cheated on her and others.



Through the Agenda 57 group which campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections, Mama Kali claimed an amount of GH¢310,000 was sent to Matilda Asare to be given to the members but she gave her only GH¢2,000.



The actress stated that some of the members were given GH¢500, GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000.



According to her, this created confusion among the group members.

Mama Kali admitted that her friendship with Matilda is not the same as it used to be.



Though she holds no grudges against her, Mama Kali posited she doesn’t think they will be close friends again.



She stressed that she doesn’t have any evil intents against Matilda Asare following what she did.



Watch Mama Kali’s full interview with ZionFelix below.





