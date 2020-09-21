'NPP has done great for the creative arts industry' – Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Addo known in showbiz circles as Wendy Shay has applauded the ruling NPP government for their contributions to the creative arts sector since attaining power in 2017.

The 'Bedroom Commando' hit-maker believes the NPP government has done a lot of good works in all aspects of the country and not just the creative arts industry since taking the reigns of adminstration.



Speaking on Empire FM’s 'Showbiz Today', the Ruff Town Records signee stated that she has been impressed with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's policies.



She said, “The NPP has done a lot of good work and are still doing more in the creative arts industry. If you look at some of the things they have done, even not just the creative arts industry, for example Free SHS, a lot of people have benefitted from the policy”.



The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Award new artiste of the year went ahead to disclosed that some of her relatives have benefitted from the Free SHS policy initiated by President Akufo-Addo.

“I have cousins, junior siblings in the country and they have all been beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy. So Nana Addo has done very well” – she added.



Wendy Shay however said that she is waiting on the President to provide artists with some stimulus package to help them cover up for some losses the industry’s key players have made as a result of the COVID-19.



She pleaded that the ban on Social gatherings and large meetings have made it difficult for artistes to have concerts, which is a major source of income for them and that she hopes the President will give the artistes some money to make up for their losses.



“Nana Addo has done a lot for the creative arts industry. However, what I am expecting from him is that as a result of COVID, many of us have made losses. So I am hoping the President will pay a courtesy call to us and provide us with some financial assistance to cover up for the loss due to the fact that we couldn’t hold concerts” She concluded.

