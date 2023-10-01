NPP has undertaken numerous projects but they lack communication – Socrate Sarfo

Ghanaian director and filmmaker, Socrate Safo

Ghanaian filmmaker and director of Creative Arts at the National Commission and Culture (NCC), Ghana, Socrate Safo, has mentioned that the sitting government has initiated and undertaken numerous projects in the country, but they lack the communication skills to let Ghanaians know about these projects.

The filmmaker declared he supports the NPP party and has come to the realisation that the NPP government is performing well but lacks the communication to let Ghanaians know of their contributions.



During an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Socrate Safo acknowledged the significant transformation that has taken place in Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Akufo and Vice President Bawumia.



He suggested that the government needs to do a better job of publicizing the projects that they have completed so that Ghanaians are aware of the progress that has been made compared to the state of the country before the NPP took over from the previous government.



“It is up to the government in power to now come out and tell us what is also done. For all you know, NPP’s biggest challenge is communication.



"I am NPP and I am telling you that the biggest challenge is communication because the NPP has undertaken a lot of projects. Count your blessings name them one by one and that is when you will see what the lord has done.



"The NPP government has transformed the country, looking at how the previous government left it. So when they discuss this, talk about the challenges we’ve faced and why we went through those challenges, I am sure Ghanaians will understand”, he said.

Socrates Safo then advised the sitting government to adopt communication skills and preach their good works to Ghanaians rather than just focusing on implementing projects.



“But the fact that we are not communicating and just focusing on the work. It’s like a musician who is producing good songs but does not promote the songs”, he added.









NPP's Biggest Challenge is Communication - Socrate Safo#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/HUHrCMaN2X — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 1, 2023

