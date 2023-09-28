‘NPP is a party of blood-sucking vampires’ – Blakk Rasta fumes over Alan's exit

Blakk Rasta and Alan Kyerematen

The resignation of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been met with backlash by some members of the party.

Controversial Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has criticized the leadership and some members of the NPP for subjecting Alan Kyerematen to unfair treatment following his resignation.



He expressed his disappointment over the order by the Ashanti Regional NPP leadership to remove Alan Kyerematen’s posters from the premises of the party offices because he is no longer their member.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, which GhanaWeb monitored, Blakk Rasta stated that the NPP should have appreciated Alan Kyerematen for his long service to the party and not subjected him to unfair treatment because he has the right to make decisions in his interest.



He said that the party is full of blood-sucking vampires who demonize people for resigning from them.



“Look at how long Kennedy Agyapong has been with the party. But you cannot even compare that to the length of time Alan Kyerematen has been with the party since 1992. I was only 18 years old when Alan Kyerematen joined the NPP. He resigned the first time he found his way back into the party. Pulling down his paraphernalia, insulting him, calling him all sorts of names,” he said.

“Our people say that if you do not know death, please look at what sleep looks like. So the rest of the people in the NPP party must know that the way Alan has been treated will befall them.



“When they also take a decision to move, they are behaving as if the NPP was a cult and is full of occultists. Nobody has to leave the party, no matter what. When you leave the party, they [NPP] demonize you and say all sorts of things.”



He further stated, “This party is a crazy party. It's a party of occultists, blood-sucking vampires. If I were the NPP, you know what I'll be doing. Alan, you have done so well. You have served the party since 1992. In fact, when people see your face, they see something about the NPP so we want to thank you.”



