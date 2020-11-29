NPP is the first govt that has elevated the creative arts industry - Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey, President of Creative Council

President of the Creative Council of Ghana, Mark Okraku Mantey has said that the ruling New Patriotic Party is the first government that has given hope to the creative industry of Ghana.

In an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann, he touted that unlike during the time of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP has given the creative industry some form of ‘gravitas’ as it has implemented certain policies to the benefit of Ghanaians.



“NPP is the first government that has given the creative arts industry a gravitas. We only came to meet drafts.



They say that the Creative Arts Council was in existence before we came. But where was their office? Who were the board members? There was a perception that the Council had been made before we came to power. But there was no Council. We inherited only drafts for the arts”.

Mark Okraku Mantey announced further that parliament was in the consultation process with stakeholders of the creative industry to pass the creative industry bill. And with the great strategies included, he is hopeful that the Creative industry business will be very competitive.



Okraku Mantey was of the view that the NDC could not boast of any achievements in the sector.



Meanwhile, some industry players in the NDC have also complained that these government has not done enough as it wants people to believe.