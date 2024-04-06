NPP’s ‘breaking the 8’ tagline is problematic - Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit cum artiste manager, Mr. Logic, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s ‘breaking the 8’ tagline adopted for their 2024 election campaign isn’t apt.

He argued that no political party has been in government for more than eight years since the country started practicing democracy, hence, using such a tagline is problematic.



The entertainment pundit indicated that should the NPP win the 2024 elections, the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and other political parties will question the outcome and may refuse to accept it, which could result in violence.



Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic noted that he did not expect a party that boasts of intellectuals to adopt such a tagline.



“I am saying this for the benefit of the people and the protection of our peace. To me, breaking the 8 tagline is wrong. NPP has intelligent men so I did not expect them to use that tagline. It may be a political marketing strategy to reinstate people's confidence, but it is wrong.



“You are free to say that, but for the protection of our peace and the constitution, they should not use that tagline. Because if they win now, the NDC will be suspicious of the plan they used to do it. It has never been said that any party has said they are breaking the 8 since time immemorial. No matter what you do, you will go,” he told the host, Fiifi Pratt.

The NPP is seeking to break and set the new record of exceeding the usual eight-year term, allocated for the country’s presidential seat.



With Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia being the party’s flagbearer, the NPP is yet to elect a Vice, that will lead them to victory in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



Watch the video below







SB/EB