NPP’s performance in the Creative Arts industry mediocre – Sadiq Abu

Member of the NDC, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

One of the spokespersons for the NDC manifesto in charge of Creative Arts, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has said in an interview on Y 97.9 FM with McCall Mensah aka the Axeman on ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ although being a potential source for employment generation, wealth creation and skill development in the country, the Creative Arts Industry has been side-lined by the Nana Addo-led New Patriotic Party government.

Sadiq Abdulai Abu made these comments when he was explaining the policies and promises of the National Democratic Congress manifesto for the Creative Arts Industry.



"The lack of commitment and the lack of willpower to implement the eighteen (18) promises made by the NPP government to the creative industry is appalling and mediocre. The Creative Arts industry is very important to the economy and employs more young people."



"The Creative Arts Industry is made up of sectors like advertising; architecture; crafts; design; dressmaking; fashion; film and video; interactive leisure software; music; the performing arts; publishing; television and radio," he said.

He went on to say the reasons behind the NDC’s ambitious plans for the Creative Arts Industry.



"After listening to the concerns of the industry players, the leadership of the NDC identified seventeen (17) ways to address these concerns. We are going to fund creative arts institutions, resolve copyright issues, pass the creative arts bill among many others," he stated.

