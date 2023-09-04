NPP will lose 2024 election even with Jesus as their flagbearer - Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha)

Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has stated that nothing can save the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from going into opposition in 2025.

According to Kumchacha who has announced his decision to contest the upcoming presidential election on the ticket of his own Kum People’s Party, not even having Jesus Christ as its flagbearer can save the NPP from losing the 2024 election.



“Whoever they bring, the party will lose in 2024. I swear to God, even if NPP brings Jesus in 2024 they will still lose,” he told Fiifi Pratt of Kingdom FM in an interview.



Asked who he believes has a better chance of winning the election, Kumchacha entreated Ghanaians to vote for him.



He also advocated that voters consider the founder and leader of Ghana Union Movement, Christian Kwabena Andrews as a second choice or former President John Dramani Mahama as their third choice.

“If Ghanaians don’t vote for Prophet Kumchacha’s KPP, they should vote Sofo Kyiriabosom or in his absence we should bring Mahama because John Mahama is better than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Nana Addo’s government is a failure. It is the worse government; it’s not about speaking English,” he added.







GA/SARA

