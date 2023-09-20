NSA Director contradicts himself on status of Stonebwoy/Shatta Wale venue arrangement

Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

In a surprising turn of events, Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has made conflicting statements regarding agreements with musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for the use of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Prof. Twumasi in an interview with GhanaWeb early Wednesday had stated that neither of the two artists had finalized a contract with the NSA for the stadium's use.



He clarified that the contract processes were not completed, saying, "The two of them, none of them has a contract with us [National Sports Authority]. We are just helping to support their industry. We are yet to sign a contract, so don't bother too much. For now, they are going through the process of getting the contract with the NSA, it's not even done yet."



However, this statement contradicts what he later conveyed in an interview with Joy FM, as reported by myjoyonline.



In that interview, Prof. Twumasi indicated that the NSA had indeed reached agreements with both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



He specified that Stonebwoy's event was scheduled for December 22 and Shatta Wale's for December 25, stating, "We met with his team and agreed on these conditions. They’re ok. 25th December booked for Shatta, 22nd for Stone, and others have different dates in December."

Background:



Shatta Wale had previously announced a 5-day Freedom Wave concert at the Accra Sports Stadium from December 20 to December 25, 2023, in partnership with rapper Medikal.



Barely a few days later, Stonebwoy also announced his Fifth Dimension + BHIM Concert + Ashaiman to the World concert on December 22 at the same Accra Sports Stadium.



This led to a public feud between the two artists, with Shatta Wale accusing Stonebwoy of sabotage. He alleged that his colleague had conspired with the president's daughter in that regard.



Stonebwoy's management on their part claimed they had already booked and paid for the venue.





ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards