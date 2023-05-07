1
Menu
Entertainment

'Na God dey run am' – Portable brags as he shows off brand new Brabus G-Wagon

Portable Portable Portable acquires new car

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has acquired a brand new Brabus G-Wagon.

This comes few weeks after buying a new Range Rover.

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, May 6, Portable showed off his luxury whip.

He expressed gratitude to God for his blessings upon his life following his new achievements as he pose in photos.

The Zeh Nation boss said that the new addition to his garage is a testament to God’s never-disappointing grace.

“My people, make una help me thank God. ZAZUU MOWADUPE. Na God Dey Run Am My God no dey disappoint. Akoi Grace Motor Awon OG,” he wrote.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance