Na Yawson prays for Ghana in new single

Singer, Na Yawson

Source: Emmanuel Agyemfra Boateng, Contributor

With less than 60 days into the 2020 general elections, tensions might be seen rising in the political space, heightened rate of road accidents; claiming a lot of precious lives, killings, among other sad events are building up fear in citizens.

These sad developments can be attributed to the lapses in human factors, but its links with spirituality cannot be downplayed.



Patricia Yawson, popularly known in the gospel showbiz circles as Na Yawson, is out with a powerful and soul touching prayerful song that seeks to call on the Almighty God to intervene in these sad events befalling the nation and also asks citizens to make the matters of the nation be of much importance to them than their personal gains.



The professional teacher now singer, who takes inspiration in seeing Ghana grow from grass to grace and also see the nation go throw a peaceful poll come December 7, 2020.



She calls this single which was produced by Sammie, as ‘Lets Pray For Ghana’.

In the song, Na Yawson prays for the security agencies, clergy, drivers, market women and others.



The Elmina based gospel artiste is also known for sensational singles as ‘Onipa Nnye’ and ‘Nyame Ay3’, which made massive waves on social media early this year.



Na Yawson who hails from Sekondi College had his teaching training from Ola College of Education and the University of Cape Coast.

Source: Emmanuel Agyemfra Boateng, Contributor