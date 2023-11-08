Naa Adjorkor Koney dedicated to addressing and combatting sexual violence crimes

Naa Adjorkor Koney is among the finalists for Miss Malaika 2023

Source: Ebenezer Anangfio, Contributor

Naa Adjorkor Koney, a finalist for Miss Malaika 2023, is unwavering in her resolve to confront the widespread problem of sexual assault offenses in Ghana. With the hope of using her triumph in the Miss Malaika 2023 contest as a springboard to advocate for change. Naa is devoted to addressing the gravely

troubling and frequently disregarded issues of sexual abuse in Ghana.



She is determined to use her voice and power to raise awareness, support survivors, and proactively prevent future incidents because she is deeply passionate about this topic.







“My project is based on sexual violence crimes in Ghana, which is often underestimated,” she said.





Amid the Miss Malaika pageant's glitz and glamour, Naa Adjorkor's objective is based on her unwavering determination to use her expertise and exposure to benefit her community. Her innate fortitude and selflessness is a testament to her sincere wish to promote not just individual development but also the



empowerment of the residents of La and the Ga-Adangme communities as a whole.







During a passionate interview with La Noyaa TV's Nii Manual Adjensah, Naa fervently conveyed her dedication to supporting her neighborhood. She emphasized the value of building a trustworthy and powerful presence and the necessity of making sure that one's voice is associated with real support and change.





It is evident that Naa is grateful to her parents for placing such a high value on education. Throughout her early years, she attended Christ the King School in Cantonment. Later, she attended Wesley Girls' School in Cape Coast.



Currently, she is at the University of Ghana, Legon. She has always been involved in extracurricular activities and has always aimed for excellence in both her academic and life pursuits.







“Another thing I also want to say is that education is something that has distinguished me because even though I’m in the pageant, it’s not only solely about your looks but what you know in terms of education is very important.”





Naa spoke eloquently about the immense worth of education and mentioned how her friends and family's awareness of her ability motivated her to compete in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant. Their respect was based not only on how she looked but also on their recognition of her intelligence and academic accomplishments.







Naa firmly argues that education has played a key role in her life, highlighting that while the Miss Malaika pageant encompasses grace and beauty, it also honors depth of knowledge. Naa sees the legal industry as a noble calling where she hopes to make a significant difference and actively contribute to society. She is now pursuing a law degree at the University of Ghana School of Law.