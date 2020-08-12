Entertainment

Naa Amanua of ‘Showcase in Ga’ dies at 68

The late Naa Amanua

Ghanaian actress, Naa Amanua of Showcase in Ga fame has died at the age of 68.

Born Vida Tetteh, the veteran actress who was one of the lead characters for Showcase in Ga which aired on GTV, died on Monday, 10th August 2020 when she was rushed to the Amasaman Government Hospital in Accra.



Narrating the sad incident, Michael Adjei, son of the actress said her mother recuperated after a short illness and was advised by her husband to go for a check-up at the Police Hospital.

She boarded a taxi from Ablekuma to the Police Hospital for the check-up and unfortunately gave up the ghost.



Michael Adjei told Kasapafmonline.com, his dad tried calling his mother to find out if all is well with her at the Police Hospital hospital and the taxi driver picked the call to inform him about the unfortunate incident.

