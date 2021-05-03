Naa Ashorkor, Joselyn Dumas, Maame Adjei and Yvonne Okoro put their personal spin on the ‘Chloe’ dress

These actresses and fashion influencers are rocking the famous 'Chloe dress' to the fullest

Our favourite fashion “IT” girls are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to their style choices.

For our spotted series that covers fashion trends that are making big waves in the season, we take a look at 4 celebrities rocking the mini corset dress by Melange By Pistis.



The celebrities and influencers namely Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, Joselyn Dumas, Maame Adjei and Yvonne Okoro are making trendy statements in the cute Chloe Dress from on our feeds.



While the original look is in burnt orange, it’s been created in 3 other exciting colours including red, curry, blush pink as seen on the various names. It comes with a puffed sleeve with a riffed African print cuffs.



Scroll down to see how Instagram’s best dressed have been wearing their Chloe Dress, and shop the style.



Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas was a casual rockstar in her midi dress







Maame Adjei



For her African inspired shoot, Mame Adjei rocked the orange version with a straw bag





Naa Ashorkor







Yvonne Okoro



