Naa Ashorkor and Jay Foley return as 3Music Awards hosts

Media Personalities Naa Ashorkor and Jay Foley

Source: 3Media Networks

For the second year in a row, radio and television presenters Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku and Jay Foley get to host the 3Music Awards.

Both Naa and Jay Foley will be on stage when the 4th edition of the scheme is held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre this Saturday, March 21.



The two talented acts have a combined rich history of excelling on stage, a trait of which was seen when they co-hosted last year.



This year's scheme will feature performances from leading acts that offer a blend of established and rising musicians.



Some of the confirmed performers include Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Dead Peepol, Medikal, Gyakie, Diana Hamilton, Efe Grace, Kobby Salm, MzVee, Jah Lead, and Larusso among over a dozen others.

This year's scheme has been hailed for its innovation mostly from leading acts such as Sarkodie and Medikal, a strong testament of its pro-music agenda.



"We are excited about Saturday. A lot of work has gone into this year's event and we can't wait to show exactly what we mean when we say 'we are here for the music'," Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO, 3Music Awards says.



The largely-virtual ceremony will be live to a global audience on Joy Prime and online via multiple platforms.



The 4th annual 3Music Awards is produced by 3Media Networks.