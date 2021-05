Naa Ashorkor currently plies her trade with Asaase Radio in Accra

Ghanaian media personality, Naa Ashorkor has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

The joyous presenter announced her successful graduation in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Beaming with smiles, Naa thanked Jesus for what he has done in her life.



She wrote: “MA Public Relations. My heart is full. Thank you Jesus.”

