Naa Ashorkor recommended me to Nigerian organizers to represent Ghana – Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has disclosed how she ended up as the only Ghanaian representative at the Celebrities Come Build Nigeria reality show.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Akuapem Poloo revealed that media personality, Naa Ashorkor made it possible for her to be on the show after she gave positive recommendation about her to the organisers of the show hence took the opportunity to express her profound gratitude and appreciation to her.



She further stated that her trip to Nigeria for the training has been fun, exciting and humbling especially when she thought she was going to be on her own so had to send Gari, Shito and some other provision to make her stay away from home a manageable one.

Watch the video below:



