Naa Ashorkor recovers from coronavirus

Actress, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

Radio and television presenter, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has recovered from Coronavirus 2 weeks after announcing that she tested positive to the virus.

On October 19, 2020, she took to her social media page to announce the news to her followers adding that she will be going under self-isolation.



The good news is that she has tested negative after a second test.



Naa Ashorkor who couldn’t hide her excitement posted an image of herself wearing a broad smile to break the news of her recovery to family and friends.



“Good morning Fam! After 14 days of self isolating & adhering to doctors instructions, I took another covid test & it come out NEGATIVE! I feel great! I have regained my sense of smell & taste,” she announced in a post on Instagram on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The actress has advised the general public to adhere to all the safety protocols to prevent them from catching the virus which she confirmed to be real.



See post below:



