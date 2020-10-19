Naa Ashorkor tests positive for coronavirus

Radio and television personality, Naa Ashorkor

Radio and television personality, Naa Ashorkor, has announced she tested positive for Coronavirus after feeling unwell on Thursday evening.

In an Instagram post, the actress said although she is feeling okay while following the doctor’s direction, she said she is currently isolating at home.



She cautioned Ghanaians to stick to the safety protocol adding that the virus is real.



The country has recorded a total of 47,232 cases of coronavirus, this takes the total number of active cases to 344.

So far, 46,578 have recovered while the death toll remains 310.



Below is her post on Instagram:



