Naa Dzama's record-breaking bid: Ghanaian presenter to attempt longest radio talk show

The challenge is set to begin on March 28 and will end on April 1, 2024

Source: GhMusicHype

Ghanaian presenter, Naa Dzama is gearing up to make history by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest radio talk show.

With her eyes set on surpassing the current record held by Australian Mario Bekes, Naa Dzama's ambitious endeavor is slated to begin on March 28 and conclude on April 1, 2024.



Mario Bekes, who set the current record in 2023 with a remarkable 55-hour and 26-minute live talk show in Sydney, Australia, is known for his motivational podcast, "Life, the Battlefield." Through his podcast, Mario aims to inspire, educate, and bring positivity to individuals worldwide.



Naa Dzama, a popular figure in Ghanaian media, has expressed her determination to exceed Mario's record. Alongside her dedicated team, she has already commenced preparations for the Guinness World Record attempt. Their meticulous planning and unwavering commitment suggest that Naa Dzama's bid for the record is poised for success.

As Naa Dzama embarks on this groundbreaking challenge, she not only seeks to cut her name in the annals of radio history but also to inspire and captivate audiences with her engaging talk show.



Her record-breaking attempt promises to be a testament to her passion for broadcasting and her unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries in the world of radio.